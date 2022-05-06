Lawro's predictions: Norwich v West Ham

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Norwich were relegated last week but I don't think they will just roll over in front of their own fans.

West Ham won't have their strongest team out after Thursday's Europa League semi-final with Eintracht Frankfurt, but whatever side David Moyes puts out they will be difficult to beat.

Bobbie's prediction: 0-3

Norwich will still be playing for pride but West Ham are just too good for them.

Find out how Lawro and Bobbie think the rest of the weekend's Premier League fixtures will go