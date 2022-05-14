Team news - Salah and Silva return

Chelsea make just one change to the side that won 3-0 at Leeds earlier in the week.

The experience of Thiago Silva returns to the side, meaning Andreas Christensen drops out.

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger, James, Kovacic, Jorginho, Alonso, Mount, Lukaku, Pulisic.

Mohamed Salah returns to the Liverpool line-up. He is one of five changes.

The injured Fabinho is replaced by Jordan Henderson in midfield.

Then from the 2-1 win at Aston Villa earlier in the week Jurgen Klopp drops Curtis Jones out for Thiago, Andrew Robertson returns at left back, Salah is in for Diogo Jota and Ibrahima Konate plays instead of Joel Matip at the back.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Thiago, Keita, Diaz, Salah, Mane.