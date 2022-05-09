Southampton were ninth in the table in February, but seven defeats in their last 10 Premier League games has dropped them to 15th - only six points above relegation candidates Leeds and Burnley, who both have a game in hand.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's side have the fewest games remaining - two - of any of the bottom six but do they have enough points to avoid worrying about the drop, or is there still a chance they could get sucked into danger?

It's been an inconsistent season for Saints, picking up points against teams at the top end of the table and struggling against the lower half.

So, why do you think Saints have been so inconsistent and how concerned are you?

