Crystal Palace v Watford: What does the form show?

  • Crystal Palace are looking to complete their first league double over Watford since the 2011-12 Championship campaign, following their 4-1 win at Vicarage Road in February.

  • This will be Watford’s 110th league meeting with Crystal Palace, making them the side they have faced the joint-most times in their league history (also 110 vs QPR and Bournemouth). They’ve lost 47 of their previous 109 against the Eagles, only being defeated more against QPR (49).

  • The Eagles have kept a clean sheet in each of their last three home league games. They have never kept four in a row at Selhurst Park in the Premier League, last doing so in any division in the Championship in December 2012.

  • The Hornets have won one of their last 29 league matches against London sides (D7 L21), a 1-0 home win over Millwall in April 2021. In the top flight, they have lost 14 matches in a row against teams from the capital, the longest losing run against London teams in top-flight history.