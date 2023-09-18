Forward Stephy Mavididi says Leicester City's 4-1 win at Southampton on Friday helped "put things right" after the Foxes suffered their first defeat of the season before the international break.

The 25-year-old set up two goals and scored an impressive one of his own, running from deep inside his own half before adding the fourth at St Mary's, as the Foxes briefly returned to the Championship summit before the weekend fixtures.

"We came here to do a job," Mavididi told BBC Radio Leicester. "Coming off the Hull result we wanted to make things right. And we did.

"I couldn't think of anything worse, losing before the international break. Honestly, you want to make things right in the next game. It was a bit sour, but we worked hard in that time, worked on our gameplan and it paid off."

The Foxes, who are next in action at Norwich City on Wednesday, dropped back to second place on Saturday after Preston North End beat Plymouth.

