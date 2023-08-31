Newcastle United commentator Matthew Raisbeck has been reacting to the Champions League draw which will see the Magpies face Paris St-Germain, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan: "For Newcastle United, it’s big. The club back on the biggest stage in European football against three of the giant clubs of the continent.

"I do like the look of it. It just feels big. There are other groups that maybe have teams in that Newcastle will feel they are better than, but why not go and take on the best?

"That’s why you’re in the Champions League, that’s what they worked so hard for last season and that’s what they achieved on merit. They are Champions League equals with Paris St-Germain, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan.

"So many sub-plots as well. Sandro Tonali going back to Milan a few months after leaving his boyhood club for Newcastle. PSG Qatari owners against Newcastle, majority-owned by the Public Investment Fund from Saudi Arabia. Then Borussia Dortmund what a place to go and watch and play football. That will be a stunning experience.

"They will be outsiders perhaps to get through but it’s a brilliant draw."

