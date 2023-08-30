Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson after his side beat Plymouth to progress in the Carabao Cup: "I didn't enjoy the first half very much - I thought they were very good throughout. I think they're a good team and certainly in the first half I felt they fully deserved the lead at half-time.

"I don't think we got anywhere near close enough for my liking to cause them problems and look as though we were going to get that equalising goal.

"Then, of course, at half-time we tried to galvanize the team a little bit and maybe with only one goal in it we'd play better in the second half and suddenly we're 2-0 down.

"It was a really good performance to come back from that and we have to thank the senior players, the ones who have been playing in the first team. They replaced some of the ones who haven't played for a while and they enabled us to create those goal chances."