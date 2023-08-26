Analysis: Arsenal 2-2 Fulham

Marissa Thomas, BBC Sport

Arsenal were defensively resolute in victory against Crystal Palace on Monday but their defensive frailties were on show in an entertaining 2-2 draw with London rivals Fulham.

The Gunners went behind after just a minute and despite two quickfire goals from Bukayo Saka and Eddie Nketiah, they were unable to make their man advantage count and conceded with four minutes remaining.

Saka set a new club record by playing in his 83rd consecutive Premier League match, bypassing previous record holder Paul Merson.

Arsenal are unbeaten in their opening three league games but have yet to convince and the lack of solidity at the back will be a cause for concern, especially with Takehiro Tomiyasu suspended, Oleksandr Zinchenko slowly returning from injury and Thomas Partey being used in defence so far this campaign.

Mikel Arteta will be expecting a much improved performance from his side when they host Manchester United next Sunday.