Erling Haaland is "far more than just an out-and-out finisher" says former Chelsea and England striker Chris Sutton after the Norway striker laid on Manchester City's equalising goal for Julian Alvarez against Red Star Belgrade.

Haaland has seven goals already this season - and scored 52 in 53 games last year - but Sutton told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast the 23-year-old was more well-rounded than perceived.

"I have always thought that about him," said Sutton. "You see that was such a clever pass when he shaped to shoot with his hammer of a left foot and then slipped Alvarez in with a reverse ball.

"City have seamless combinations in the final third and always have runners and Haaland showed again what an important team player he is."

Sutton also praised Haaland for his perseverance as he spurned a number of golden opportunities to add to his 30 Champions League goals.

"Those are chances he normally buried but he keeps getting in the positions," said Sutton.

"But it was never a game where you worried it would be one of those nights for City. They scored a brilliantly worked goal straight after half-time and away they went again."

