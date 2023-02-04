St Johnstone v Celtic: Pick of the stats
- Published
Just 41% of St Johnstone’s points in the Scottish Premiership this season have come at home (11/27); only Motherwell (30%) have a lower such ratio.
Celtic have won each of their last 12 visits to St Johnstone across all competitions, scoring 35 goals in this period.
St Johnstone are winless in 25 meetings with Celtic in all competitions (D3 L22) since a 2-1 league win in May 2016.
In all competitions, Celtic have won each of their last six games without conceding a single goal. It’s their longest such run since February 2019 under Brendan Rodgers, when they won seven in succession without conceding – with the seventh such game coming against St Johnstone.