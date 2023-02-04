St Johnstone v Celtic: Pick of the stats

  • Just 41% of St Johnstone’s points in the Scottish Premiership this season have come at home (11/27); only Motherwell (30%) have a lower such ratio.

  • Celtic have won each of their last 12 visits to St Johnstone across all competitions, scoring 35 goals in this period.

  • St Johnstone are winless in 25 meetings with Celtic in all competitions (D3 L22) since a 2-1 league win in May 2016.

  • In all competitions, Celtic have won each of their last six games without conceding a single goal. It’s their longest such run since February 2019 under Brendan Rodgers, when they won seven in succession without conceding – with the seventh such game coming against St Johnstone.