De Zerbi on red card, Stoke and love for Brighton

Roberto de Zerbi has been speaking to the media before Brighton's FA Cup fifth-round tie against Stoke on Tuesday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • Solly March can't play but it's "not a big problem". De Zerbi added: "Pervis Estupinan isn't on the list tomorrow, Danny Welbeck is, Billy Gilmour and Levi Colwill are training with us today [Monday]."

  • When asked about being sent off against Fulham, he said: "I don't know the situation after my red card, we will see in the next few days." He added that the "argument is closed".

  • He said Lewis Dunk is "one of the best centre-backs in the league" and doesn't understand why he has never played for a 'big' team in the league.

  • On the challenge of Stoke, De Zerbi said they "play in different ways with different solutions". He mentioned that Brighton "want to arrive at Wembley" so the game is "crucial".

  • He added: "We want to win, the last victory was three weeks ago so we want to get the result and play well."

  • On his time so far at Brighton, he said: "I love it here. I am still one of the youngest coaches in the league. I need to have energy and passion to improve every day."