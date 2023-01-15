Analysis: Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace

Tom Mallows, BBC Sport

It wasn't pretty but it was effective for Chelsea as they ground out a morale-boosting victory against Crystal Palace.

Graham Potter has been under increasing pressure with each passing poor result so the relief on his face at the final whistle was understandable.

The Blues boss has not been helped by injuries and suspensions, with 11 first-teamers unavailable for this game. But he has been boosted by the signing of Mykhailo Mudryk, who was paraded on the pitch at half-time. Teenager Lewis Hall also impressed on what was just his third Premier League start for the club.

Crystal Palace had the better of the chances in the first half but offered little after the break, bar a flurry of crosses in stoppage-time.

They look to have enough about them to avoid becoming entangled in a relegation battle but improvement is needed if they are to make any impression on the top half of the table, with this their fourth defeat in five Premier League games.