Ex-Brighton and Crystal Palace striker Glenn Murray is confident his former manager Graham Potter will be given time to make his mark at Chelsea.

The Blues have not won in five Premier League matches and have lost their previous three matches in all competitions.

Murray, who played under Potter at the Seagulls, told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast that Chelsea's approach under chairman Todd Boehly suggests a longer-term vision.

"This is a transitional season," said Murray. "I feel this is a very different appointment, to take the club forward as a whole, not just the first eleven.

" He is working out the best team and I am sure he will want to make changes to stamp his authority on this squad so Todd Boehly will give him time.

On Tuesday, they resume Premier League duties after the World Cup in eighth place and facing tough games against Manchester City in the FA Cup and Borussia Dortmund in the last 16 of the Champions League.

"The break will have been beneficial in regards of his thought processes and assessing his squad but I don’t think it will have been beneficial on the training field," said Murray. "They are a star-studded squad so they were here, there, and everywhere.

"But it will have given him time to transition into being the Chelsea manager and get his head around the magnitude of the situation and how best he can use this group of players."

