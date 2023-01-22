Analysis: Arsenal 3-2 Man Utd

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Arsenal’s victory over Manchester United can justifiably be classed as their most important this season.

The Gunners went into the game knowing Manchester City had just beaten Wolverhampton Wanderers to narrow the gap at the top of the Premier League table and they were about to face the only team to beat them in the top-flight this season.

United provided a further test of Arsenal’s nerve when they took an early lead but Mikel Arteta’s side, as they have all season, answered every question put to them to seal victory with Eddie Nketiah’s late goal.

Arsenal’s title credentials have been placed under almost weekly scrutiny, as they were before their impressive win at Spurs, but they are passing all their examinations.

Arteta is also strengthening his squad with the signing of Leandro Trossard from Brighton and Poland defender Jakob Kiwior was watching from the stands ahead of the formalities of his £21m move from Serie A club Spezia.

There can be no doubts about the credibility of Arsenal’s challenge and the two league games against City at Emirates Stadium in February and Etihad Stadium are already shaping up as this season’s defining games.