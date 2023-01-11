Motherwell target Japanese midfielder Danzaki

Attacking midfielder Riku Danzaki is a target for Motherwell as they continue the trend of Scottish Premiership clubs looking to tap into the Asian market.

The Japanese 22-year-old is currently in his second loan spell with Brisbane Roar from J-League club Consadole Sapporo.

Danzaki has only made 21 appearances for his parent club but was top scorer with nine goals in 26 appearances during his first spell in Australia's A-League.

He subsequently played four times on loan to JEF United Chiba in J-League 2 in 2021 before finding the net twice in 17 games, 11 of them starts, for the side currently sitting fifth in the A-League.

However, he has been on the bench for the last four games and could now add to Motherwell's attacking options after Rolando Aarons' loan spell from Huddersfield Town was cut short by injury in November and Louis Moult followed back to Burton Albion after an unsuccessful return to Fir Park.

Danzaki's countrymen - Kyogo Furuhashi, Daizen Maeda and Reo Hatate- have tasted success with Celtic, while Heart of Midlothian this week completed the signing of Yutaro Oda from Vissel Kobe.