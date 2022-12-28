Transfer news: Blues make £115m Fernandez bid
- Published
Chelsea have made an offer of £115m to sign 21-year-old Benfica and Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez. (Record, in Portuguese, via Zach Lowry), external
Newcastle United could try to sign 31-year-old Blues midfielder Jorginho in the summer when he is out of contract at Stamford Bridge. (Mail), external
Everton have yet to sign off the five-year contract that has been agreed with England keeper Jordan Pickford, 28, and that has alerted Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham. (Mail), external
Lille forward Jonathan David has also been linked with the Blues and United and the 22-year-old Canada international says "every player would want to play" in the Premier League "some day". (La Voic du Nord, via Metro), external
Want more transfer stories? Read Wednesday's full gossip column