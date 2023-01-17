Jesse Marsch feels right now is the "highest belief" he's felt since becoming Leeds United head coach.

Leeds haven't won since a 4-3 victory against Bournemouth in the Premier League on 5 November, but Marsch described their 2-1 defeat by Aston Villa last Friday as their "best performance" during his time as boss.

"On the inside our confidence is moving forward and from my side it's the highest belief I've had," he said.

Although ineligible to play against Cardiff in the FA Cup on Wednesday, Marsch is hoping new club record signing Georginio Rutter will give his side a further boost for the remainder of the season.

"Everything we're trying to do here, we're looking at what's more important for the long-term project," he said.

"He's explosive, talented, with a lot of potential. When you coach players who've been in Germany, there's a high level of tactical education. When I spoke to him [about tactics] he was very up to speed.

"He's played 50-60 games in the Bundesliga at the age of 20. That gives us hope that he can be ready. He's maybe the most two-footed player I've ever seen. There are a lot of upsides with him."