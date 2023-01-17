Jordan Chamberlain, Empire of the Kop, external

Sorry Liverpool fans, but this isn't even rock bottom. Rock bottom is coming in the next few months.

Those who've watched Jurgen Klopp's side this season knew what was going to happen at the Amex on Saturday against a young, hungry side full of players willing to run.

Previously, when Liverpool lost to supposedly lesser opposition, it was a smash-and-grab job, where the Reds would dominate possession and the chances but get caught on the break or simply struggle to break down a deep defence.

Brighton made a mockery of that. They were the better side in every single area of the field, owning more of the ball and being much better with it. Liverpool's midfielders couldn't get near Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister, both of whom would walk into Klopp's team right now.

But, with Liverpool seemingly not spending any more this January, it's hard to see an improvement on these miserable performances until the summer, when a factory reset is needed.

Klopp has been loyal to these players and they've won him everything, but it's time to build another team capable of competing on all fronts because the majority he has available to him are categorically past it.