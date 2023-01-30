'Fulham have a real opportunity to attack the FA Cup'

Manager Marco Silva said Fulham weren't aggressive enough in their 1-1 draw with Sunderland in the FA Cup fourth round as he hinted at a missed opportunity.

Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "He was at pains to say before the game that they were very much going to take the FA Cup seriously.

"Obviously they are having a wonderful season in the league - quite unexpectedly, probably, to a lot of people. They are not involved in any sort of relegation danger so they have a real opportunity to attack the FA Cup and that was the way he spoke before the game.

"Fulham won’t fancy that trip now to the Stadium of Light because Sunderland feels like a club that has a bit of momentum behind it again after so long in the doldrums."

