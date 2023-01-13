Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

It's some time since a Manchester derby has felt this way. Yes, it's a derby, anything can happen. But it's a long time since Manchester United went in perhaps as favourites.

Over the course of the season, Manchester City have had the better results. They're second in the Premier League and they've lost fewer games than the Reds. But, since Christmas and the World Cup break, something's not been quite right for City. Whether that's within the personnel or tactically.

Play has become slower, the link-up play hasn't been as sharp or effective and some players are off the boil. Wednesday was a showcase example of this and, whereas nobody played themselves into Saturday's team, a few involved in the defeat by Southampton played themselves out.

However, United won't sit in at Old Trafford - their form and performances suggest they'll attack, and as they do that it could create chances for a free-flowing City to strike at their deadly best.

And sometimes it needs a poor performance to kickstart a charge. I expect some harsh words were said in the dressing room post-Southampton, and maybe on the training ground too.

It's January, the game won't decide the title, but I think City fans will want to buckle up if they lose because it could be a tricky second half of the season.

