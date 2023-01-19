'Naive defending is our downfall'

We asked for your reaction to 10-man Kilmarnock's 3-2 loss at home to Rangers on Wednesday night.

Here is what you said:

Thomas: Great start. Stupid second yellow for Danny Armstrong. But naive, non-spatially aware defenders allowing unmarked attackers space to score is our downfall. Look around the penalty area and help!

Anon: Played very well all things considered, a stupid rush of blood ruined our game but still almost and probably should have got something from it.