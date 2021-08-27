Team news: West Ham v Crystal Palace

West Ham, who have scored a total of eight goals in the their two wins so far, could name the same team for a third successive match.

This game may come too soon for Arthur Masuaku, who is working his way back to fitness following a knee injury.

Crystal Palace are without long-term absentees Nathan Ferguson, Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise.

Captain Luka Milivojevic, who has yet to feature this season, remains missing because of personal reasons.

