Southampton are trying to re-sign midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from Liverpool - 10 years after he left St Mary's. (Sun)

Meanwhile, defender Jannik Vestergaard is attracting interest from Leicester City, who want cover for the injured Wesley Fofana. West Ham have also been linked with the Denmark international. (Talksport)

The Saints want to sign Chelsea and Albania forward Armando Broja, 19, on a season-long loan deal. (Football.London)

