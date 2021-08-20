Vieira on fans, changing mentality and Brentford
Alex Howell, BBC Sport
Patrick Vieira has been speaking to the media before Crystal Palace take on Brentford in his first home match in charge.
Here are the key points:
He says the club are still working to bring in players and as long as the transfer market is open "everything is possible";
He was asked about this being a more winnable match than the one against Chelsea but said: "This is the mentality that we need to change. These three points are as important as the ones we lost against Chelsea";
Vieira is yet to experience the Selhurst Park atmosphere but says his first home game is "exciting". He also mentioned the comments from Romelu Lukaku who said that the Palace home fans create a European-style atmosphere;
On players and vaccinations - Vieira says he and the club have spoken to the players about the impact it can have on them and their families but said: "I don’t believe that we can force people to have it but we can direct them and educate them to have all the information to make the decision".