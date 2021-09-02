Chelsea wing-back Marcos Alonso is one of six players in the running to win the Premier League's player of the month award for August.

The Spaniard, who has been preferred to Ben Chilwell, has been in impressive form right from the off, scoring a stunning free-kick in the 3-0 home win over Crystal Palace in the first game of the season.

Alonso's performances also caught the eye in the victory over Arsenal and the battling draw at Liverpool.

Everton's Demarai Gray, Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood, Eric Dier of Tottenham and West Ham duo Michail Antonio and Said Benrahma are also up for the award.