Former England goalkeeper Rob Green says Jordan Henderson was one of the Three Lions' standout performers in Qatar and has urged young players like Conor Gallagher to learn as much as they can from the Liverpool captain.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's World Cup Daily: "Conor Gallagher is the one that I would sit there and say 'before you depart and everybody goes their separate ways, speak to Jordan Henderson. Just absorb everything about what he brings to the team and how he goes about it and how he has become all of a sudden again one of the players of the tournament for England'.

"He’s got fantastic ability, but it is that attitude. If you can learn from that and bring that into your game, I think he can be a really important player for England."

