Livingston sign Dylan Bahamboula
Livingston have announced the signing of Dylan Bahamboula after his contract at Oldham expired.
The 27-year-old midfielder has signed a two-year deal with the option of a third year.
Bahamboula was part of the West Lothian club's pre-season camp to Spain and goes straight into the squad for today's League Cup meeting with Albion Rovers.
