Edu has hinted that Arsenal will look to make more signings after completing a deal for Fabio Vieira from Porto.

The 22 year-old midfielder has joined the club on a long-term deal and will wear the number 21 shirt.

When asked about the Gunners' latest signing, Edu told the club website:, external "Fabio is a player with special qualities who is comfortable with the ball in the final third of the pitch. We are all looking forward to working with him and enjoying his future contribution to Arsenal.

"We will now continue to work hard and are looking forward to finishing this transfer window as strongly as possible."

Mikel Arteta added: "I am very excited that we have identified and signed such a special talent.

"Fabio is a very creative player who will bring high quality and versatility to our attacking play. We welcome Fabio and his family to our club and are looking forward to starting work with him."