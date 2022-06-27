Today marks 25 years since striker Teddy Sheringham signed for Manchester United from Tottenham.

Brought in to fill Eric Cantona's shoes, following the Frenchman's shock retirement, the England international went on to play a key role in United's treble triumph before going on to achieve further success with the club.

His parents informed him Manchester United had been in touch with a view to signing him and upon securing the deal he said: "It was the best call I have ever had in my career.

"I'm sure people will start making comparisons between me and Eric.

"But I can only play my own game and hope it will be good enough for Manchester United."

Sheringham, who signed aged 31, not only helped the Red Devils beat Arsene Wenger's Arsenal to the title in 1999, but he was also Man of the Match in the FA Cup final win over Newcastle United, scoring before assisting Paul Scholes.

Unforgettably, he did the same, registering a goal and an assist, in the infamous Champions League final victory over Bayern Munich a few days later.