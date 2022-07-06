Leeds United look set to sign RB Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams as they try to replace Kalvin Phillips.

Adams is a United States international with 19 caps and one goal for his country. He is likely to be in the starting line-up when England face the USA in Group B at the World Cup on 25 November.

United boss Jesse Marsch knows the 23-year-old very well.

The two of them worked together at New York Red Bulls, where Marsch handed Adams his senior debut in a friendly against Chelsea when he was just 16.

He then followed his compatriot to Leipzig in January 2019 and has made 101 appearances for the club, reuniting with Marsch after the manager's spell at Red Bull Salzburg.

Despite only being 5ft 9in, Adams is a tenacious midfielder and will bring plenty of energy and bite to the Leeds engine room.

One thing he won't guarantee is goals. He's only scored twice for Leipzig, although one of those was a late winner against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals in August 2020.

However, Marsch knows his qualities as a defensive midfielder and, as this piece on the now departed Phillips argues, Adams could be primed for a key role in the new era at Elland Road.