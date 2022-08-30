Rangers 3-1 Queen of the South: What did the manager say?

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst told BBC Sportsound: "Our main objective was to go to the next round, and we used this game to give players more minutes.

"In the end, we could give youngsters their first taste of Ibrox. It gives them a goal to train hard in the academy to get more games here.

"Overall it was a good win against an opponent who did really well."

On the transfer deadline & Alfredo Morelos' future: "You have to be ready for what comes your way. I'm relaxed [about strengthening my squad].

"[Morelos] knows what he has to do. The season is long, we need him for the whole season."