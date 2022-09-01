What do Liverpool need on deadline day?

We asked Liverpool fans what business they thought was needed before the transfer window closes.

Here's a snapshot of their thoughts with most focusing on needs in the middle of the park:

Paul: Liverpool desperately need some fresh blood in their midfield - I would try and get either Ruben Neves, James Maddison or Emile Smith Rowe if they can’t get Bellingham from Dortmund.

Tahmid: JUDE BELLINGHAM.

Craig: Frenkie de Jong. We need a midfielder and it would be one up on Manchester United also. He would be perfect fit and has peak years ahead of him. Get it done.

David: Liverpool should sign Ross Barkley on a free transfer. He’s a local lad and not a bad player. We are short on numbers and he could be a squad player. Or get the cheque book out and sign a quality midfielder.

Ian: Another world-class forward who doesn't spend as long on the treatment table as Diogo Jota and doesn't have the same penchant for headbutting as Darwin Nunez, a la Sadio Mane. Also a top quality, durable back-up for Thiago as he's another that is great when fit but spends too long out of action.