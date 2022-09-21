M﻿ark Mitchener, BBC Sport

It’s rarely dull at Bournemouth – and with a hard-earned point gained at Newcastle, the international break will allow plenty of speculation around the reported takeover talks with a US consortium led by Bill Foley, owner of ice hockey’s NHL franchise Vegas Golden Knights.

The history of Maxim Demin’s ownership of Bournemouth takes a bit of explaining. Introduced to the club by former chairman Eddie Mitchell, he bought a 50% stake in 2011, before buying Mitchell out in 2013 to become sole owner.

Soon after the first promotion to the Premier League in 2015, Demin sold a 25% stake to Peak6, a Chicago-based investment firm with a holding in NHL club Minnesota Wild.

However, the situation was reversed in 2019 when Demin repurchased Peak6’s 25% to retake full control.

The reported £150m price of this latest takeover may seem eye-watering to supporters with fairly recent memories of emptying their wallets into collection buckets merely to keep the club going. But it roughly equates to the amount of money Bournemouth still owe Demin in loans.

It should also be noted that – unlike some owners at other clubs – Demin has never charged the Cherries any interest on those loans, nor taken cash out by paying himself dividends.

Given those circumstances, having taken an impecunious League One club to the Premier League (twice), few fans would begrudge him making his money back.