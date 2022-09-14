Analysis: Sporting Lisbon 2-0 Tottenham

Michael Emons, BBC Sport

Tottenham suffered their first defeat of the season but boss Antonio Conte will be wondering just how they left Lisbon empty-handed.

Spurs dominated the start of the second half and had numerous chances to take the lead.

Emerson Royal twice had shots saved, Harry Kane was also denied and Richarlison, who had a goal ruled out for offside in the first half, also missed another two chances.

Ivan Perisic headed just wide and produced an excellent low cross which Kane was just unable to get on the end of.

Those misses proved costly as Spurs conceded twice late on to suffer a 2-0 loss to Sporting Lisbon.

It leaves Tottenham second in Group D after two of their six matches and they will still be confident of reaching the knockout phases, but will be hoping this result does not come back to haunt them.