M﻿ichael Beardmore, BBC Sport

I﻿t's tough not to feel a degree of sympathy for Southampton and their boss Ralph Hasenhuttl after yet another one that got away.

F﻿our defeats in five games is not a pretty statistic but all of those reverses have been by the odd goal - with the old "both boxes" adage rearing its head.

S﻿aints had tonnes of territory, particularly in the final half-hour, during Saturday's 2-1 defeat by Everton, but simply could not make it count.

T﻿he Toffees handed out a lesson in not switching off, something Southampton were most certainly guilty of in the three-minute spell during which Everton turned the game on its head.

W﻿ith Hasenhuttl's hands metaphorically tied behind his back in terms of recruitment and a youth-first philosophy, there will always be bumps in the road.

B﻿ut after a 14th defeat in their past 20 top-flight games, the bumps are becoming potholes with the relegation zone looming firmly in the rear-view mirror.