Lawro's predictions: Man City v Everton
- Published
Mark Lawrenson takes on singer-songwriter and Everton fan Zuzu for the latest round of Premier League predictions.
Lawro's prediction: 3-0
Everton lack a threat without injured striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin but it is at the back that I am more worried about them at Etihad Stadium.
I don't see the Toffees scoring, or keeping City quiet either.
Zuzu's prediction: I've tried to be as realistic as possible here, but optimistic at the same time. I can't back against Everton but we are going to have to work very hard to get this result. 1-1
