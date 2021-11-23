Mixed reviews on Twitter...

Jack: Modernised. Nothing wrong with that. The old lion, however...

Alex: It is dreadful. Surely this is a wind-up?

Jamie: A bird on a ball, a lion and a castle... Just touched up for 2022. None of us will really notice much of a difference when it's on the shirt.

Rachel: The old canary looked like it was wearing a monocle and the new one looks like it has had it’s eye hooked out. Other than that the new crest is fine and can understand the reasons for the changes.

David: If you’re going to change then change. This is hardly worth making a fuss over.

There's nothing like social media to polarise opinion, is there?