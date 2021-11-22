Two Chelsea stars included by Garth

Antonio Rudiger: The German is a threat in the opposition penalty area, and his headed goal was an absolute peach. Rudiger is without doubt their best defender. Lose him for any length of time, for whatever reason, and Chelsea might find themselves in a spot of bother.

N'Golo Kante: He's very capable of this so I don't know why he doesn't do it more often. Kante's 28th-minute strike with his left foot was as clean as it was brilliant. Kante is back to his best but looking more comfortable on the ball than I've ever seen him.

