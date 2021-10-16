Watford v Liverpool: confirmed team news
New Watford boss Claudio Ranieri makes three changes to the side for his first game in charge.
Defender Francisco Sierralta and forward Joshua King are injured, so Craig Cathcart and Cucho Hernandez come in.
Midfielder Ozan Tufan drops to the bench, with Adam Masina taking his place.
Watford XI: Foster, Rose, Ekong, Masina, Cathcart, Sissoko, Femenia, Sarr, Dennis, Hernandez, Kucka.
Subs: Bachmann, Ngakia, Louza, Cleverley, Pedro, Sema, Gosling, Fletcher, Tufan.
Brazilian duo Alisson and Fabinho are missing for Liverpool, having played for Brazil in the early hours of Friday morning (UK time). Caoimhin Kelleher is in goal, with James Milner moving forward into midfield to make room for Trent Alexander-Arnold's return at right-back.
Naby Keita starts in place of Curtis Jones, with Roberto Firmino starting in attack for Diogo Jota, who drops to the bench.
Liverpool XI: Kelleher, van Dijk, Milner, Keita, Firmino, Mane, Salah, Henderson, Robertson, Matip, Alexander-Arnold.
Subs: Adrian, Konate, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jota, Minamino, Tsimikas, Origi, Williams.