George Cummins, BBC Sport

Harry Kane’s double against Brighton brought the striker onto 236 goals for Spurs - just 30 short of Jimmy Greaves’ all-time record.

Kane spoke to BBC Radio 5 Live on Saturday night about the record.

He said: "It’s not too far away. There’s still plenty of games to go. We will see what happens. Jimmy was an incredible striker for club and country so to be in those sort of names is nice. There’s still work to do but let's keep it going.

"I am feeling sharp. Training has been tough with the new manager and I am feeling as fit as I have done. The way he (Conte) is on the training field, around the place and as a person, we have responded well as a group.

"He demands a lot and we want to give him it. I really enjoy working with him."

Kane also wished his former team-mate Dele Alli well following his move to Everton.

“I have known Dele a long time," said Kane. "We had some great memories here. It was time for Dele to move on and try a new challenge. I am delighted he has got that new challenge and wish him all the best.”