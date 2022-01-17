BBC Sport

Your views on Leicester's transfer window so far

Image source, Getty Images
Published

We've been asking you to give your thoughts on which players Leicester should sign, keep or sell.

Here's what you have been talking about so far:

Padraig: We should be looking at signing a top quality centre-back, as Evans is prone to injury as he gets older. I'm also not convinced that Soyuncu is Premier League standard. Also need to be looking at a midfielder to replace Youri who will definitely be leaving. No need for another forward as Daka and Nacho are excellent players. Sign Lookman permanently as he's class.

Steve: It's all very quiet. Are we looking at anyone? I believe we need a little more depth of strength in squad and certainly at least two players should be released ASAP.

Give us your views on the Foxes' ins and outs here