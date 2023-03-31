St Johnstone v Aberdeen: Team news

St Johnstone have concerns over two unnamed players who have been struggling with illness.

Nicky Clark is out for the season after ankle surgery, while Dan Phillips and James Brown are set to feature following international duty. The likes of Chris Kane, Charlie Gilmour and Callum Booth are closing in on fitness.

Aberdeen could welcome back first-choice goalkeeper Jay Gorter after he missed the recent win over Hearts through illness, but Callum Roberts is likely to remain sidelined with a hamstring issue.