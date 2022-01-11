BBC Sport

Conte on Ndombele, transfers and injuries

Published

Antonio Conte has been speaking to the media before the second leg of Tottenham's Carabao Cup semi-final against Chelsea.

Here is what he had to say:

  • Some injured players are close to returning, but none will face Chelsea because "it's better not to take a stupid risk".

  • Conte wouldn't answer questions on Tanguy Ndombele's future because "that is not right".

  • On Son Heung-Min's muscular problem, Conte said: "We have to wait until after the international break."

  • Conte said he has had his meeting with the club about transfers, adding: "I had my thoughts about the situation. I think this is the most important thing, then the club have to decide the best way to go."

  • Cristian Romero is "very close to coming back" and is "another important player" for Spurs.

  • On Steven Bergwijn's links with Ajax, Conte said: "He is a player with different characteristics to Harry Kane, Son Heung-Min and Lucas Moura. He is a player we don’t have in our squad."