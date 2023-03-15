'Kettlewell effect key as Motherwell bid to scratch eight-year itch'

Jane Lewis, BBC Sport Scotland

Most observers have been full of praise for Motherwell’s recent resurgence… and most will agree it will be put to the test on Saturday when Rangers come to Fir Park.

Their Scottish Cup exit in the previous round meant a free weekend for Motherwell, while Rangers come to Lanarkshire fresh from another win, beating the Steelmen's conquerors Raith Rovers to reach the semi-finals.

In the league Rangers are undefeated under Michael Beale, with 12 wins and a draw, while history favours them at Fir Park where they've yet to lose since returning to the top flight, winning nine of their 12 visits.

Motherwell fans, though, will still harbour fond memories of their last home win over Rangers. It was a significant one, as it kept Motherwell in the Premiership at the expense of the Glasgow club.

But before that momentous play-off day eight years ago, you have to go back to December 2002 for Motherwell’s last win against Rangers at Fir Park, a 1-0 triumph sealed by James McFadden's goal.

The wise money may be on an away win this Saturday, but Motherwell are gathering momentum under manager Stuart Kettlewell.

Taking 10 points from a possible 12 has moved the Steelmen away from immediate relegation danger and brought back much-needed confidence to the side.

The free weekend has allowed the manager and squad more time to work on their game-plan, and a positive result against Rangers would certainly continue the Kettlewell bounce.