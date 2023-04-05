Liverpool will allow Guinea midfielder Naby Keita to leave the club on a free transfer this summer. (Fabrizio Romano), external

Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham have expressed an interest in activating the £40m release clause of Napoli's South Korea defender Kim Min-jae, 26. (Mail), external

The Reds have also switched their attention to Brighton and Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo, 21, after Wolves removed a clause from Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes' contract that would have allowed the 24-year-old to join the Reds for £44m this summer. (Mirror), external

