United 'not cut adrift' and 'have enough' to avoid the drop - McNamara

Former Dundee United manager Jackie McNamara has backed the Tannadice side to stay in the Scottish Premiership despite their struggles so far this season.

United sit bottom of the table having picked up just 22 points from their 30 league games, but McNamara believes they have enough to avoid the drop.

"I think they've got enough in their dressing room," he said.

"I know they've not picked up enough points. The good thing at this stage is that they're not cut adrift - it's not a massive task to get out of where they are.

"They've got enough quality, but they need to turn that into victories now."