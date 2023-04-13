John Wenham, Lilywhite Rose, external

Throughout their history, Tottenham Hotspur have been known for their flair players rather than those willing to do the dirty work.

Sometimes seen as a soft touch, Spurs may have had more success in recent seasons with a few tougher characters in the side. Club legend Graham Roberts certainly fits the bill.

During the 1981 FA Cup final, ‘Robbo’ lost two teeth during an accidental collision with a team-mate but refused to go off. Never afraid to get stuck in and, quite literally, leave the pitch with blood and sweat coming down the side of his face.

A tough-tackling leader capable of playing in midfield or defence, Roberts won two FA Cups and captained the side to Uefa Cup glory in 1984. He is now back with the club working on match day hospitality.

