Motherwell v Livingston: Pick of the stats

Motherwell striker Kevin van Veen has scored 16 Scottish Premiership goals this season, netting five in his last three appearances. The last Motherwell player to score more top-flight goals in a season was John Sutton in 2013-14 (22 goals).

Livingston have lost their last three away Premiership games, failing to score in each defeat. They last suffered more consecutive away top-flight defeats within a season in December 2018 (run of four).

Motherwell have won four of their six league matches under Stuart Kettlewell (D1 L1) – since his first game, only Celtic and Rangers have won more points (15 each) than Motherwell (13).

Livingston are winless in 13 top-flight league visits to Motherwell (D3 L10) since a 5-1 win in October 2002.