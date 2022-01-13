Your views on Burnley's transfer window so far

We've been asking you to give your thoughts on which players Burnley should sign, keep or sell.

Here's what you have been talking about so far:

Julian Minnekeer: Burnley’s defence is pretty solid but Sean Dyche needs to bring in, at the very minimum, an attacking midfielder and two top-class and highly-rated forwards. Burnley are not scoring goals and this needs to change quickly if they have any chance of staying in the Premier League.

Christopher Clemson: With the transfer of Wood to Newcastle, Burnley need to act fast and bring in a striker ASAP, or we could be well adrift after the next few games.

Mike: The new owners need to spend some of the promised money, and quickly. Several players who are out of contract at the end of the season are playing as if they don't care. Hardly the greatest self-promotion. On present form, some of them would struggle to attract interest from a Division Two team.

Give us your views on the Clarets' ins and outs here