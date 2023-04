Aston Villa remain without injured trio Boubacar Kamara, Matty Cash and Philippe Coutinho.

Fit-again defender Diego Carlos awaits his first appearance since rupturing his Achilles in August.

Emmanuel Dennis is a doubt for Nottingham Forest after being substituted against Leeds on Tuesday because of injury.

Midfielders Ryan Yates and Jesse Lingard have also been nursing injuries and will be assessed.

